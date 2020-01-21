Flames engulf unoccupied Skokie home being remodeled

No one was injured Tuesday morning after firefighters extinguished a large blaze in an unoccupied home that was being remodeled in north suburb Skokie.

An on-duty Skokie police officer noticed the fire about 5:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Fargo Avenue, according to Skokie police spokesman Eric Swaback.

Crews responded and closed down a nearby service street, he said. The home was totally engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished about 6:35 a.m., according to Skokie Deputy Fire Chief Kathleen Furgala.

The two-story, single-family home was being remodeled, she said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.