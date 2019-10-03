Flash floods swamp North Side roadways, close Lake Shore Drive during overnight storms

Heavy rain left the North Side in disarray early Thursday, forcing portions of Lake Shore Drive to be shut down for about two hours due to flooding.

The Drive was shut down between Monroe Street and Hollywood Avenue about 12:35 a.m. as high-standing water rendered the roadway impassable, Chicago police said. It was reopened about 2:35 a.m.

About 2.25 inches of rainfall were recorded at O’Hare International Airport over the last 24 hours, with the majority collected between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash floods swamped roadways and stalled vehicles across the North Side during the overnight storm, with areas under viaducts being hit particularly hard, the weather service said.

Most of that water has since receded, the weather service said. If motorists encounter localized flooding, they are advised not to try and drive through it.