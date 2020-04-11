Florida couple of 45 years discharged from hospital together after beating coronavirus

Let's hear it for Dariela and Carlos!

The Florida couple of 45 years just got a beautiful send-off from the medical staff after beating COVID-19 together.

According to Baptist Health South Florida (who posted the video to Facebook), the married couple both tested positive for the virus and were admitted on the same day.

"After a long stay, they celebrated being discharged with their care team at West Kendall Baptist Hospital."

The staff is seen cheering and clapping as the couple are wheeled down the hallway to leave the hospital.

