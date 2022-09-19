Florida deputies find enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people during search of Jacksonville home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its narcotics unit recently found enough fentanyl inside a home that could reportedly kill up to 1.5 million people. In total, the unit found 3 kilos – or about six pounds – of fentanyl, 1.2 kilos – or a little more than two pounds – of cocaine, and over 6,000 pills, some of which were laced with fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

Some 2,400 of those 6,000 pills – or 40% – had "lethal amounts" of fentanyl in them, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, which included a photo of the haul. The pills alone could kill 2,500 adults, they said.

"As if those numbers are not staggering enough, according to the DEA, the 3 kilos of fentanyl seized is enough to kill up to 1.5 MILLION people."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the CDC.

Last week, a Florida man was arrested in Florida County and allegedly found with 219 grams of fentanyl, which authorities said could kill over 100,000 people.

Photo is courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Also last week, a small packet of fentanyl was found in the bathroom at a high school in Port Orange, Florida, which is outside of Orlando.

A student found the packet on the ground, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.