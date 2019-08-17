Florida man accused of mass shooting threats

A Daytona Beach man accused of threatening to kill at least 100 people went before a judge on Saturday.

Tristan Wix will remain behind bars on no bond.

Wix's mother cried in court, while the judge spoke about the danger her son poses.

"This appears to be credible, with the ability to carry that out," the judge said.

Authorities said they were alerted to text messages in which Wix, 25, detailed plans to shoot "as many people as he could in a large crowd. The Sheriff's Office released contents of the alleged text messages late Friday afternoon:

“A school is a weak target.. id be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away.. I'd wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”

“I wanna open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away before I die and I need a spotter (laughing cry face emoji)”

“What you wanna do after the fact, is your own business, if you want to plan to escape we can work on that. But I don't intend on walking away alive, unless I see it fit.”

“But a good 100 kills would be nice. I already have a location (laughing cry face emoji) is that bad?”

“Ah well even if you told someone, me saying I wanna do it and think about it is not the same as actually doing it lol. Was kinda hoping someone would come into my life worth not doing it for, for the sake of all those people (laughing cry face emoji). I'm not crazy I just wanna die and I wanna have fun doing it, but I'm the most patient person in the world.”

Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Volusia County Crime Center worked with members of the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to track down Wix in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores.

"Wix was taken into custody by Shores officers and the Volusia County sheriff’s detectives transported him to the Volusia Sheriff’s Operations Center for an interview," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant. "Wix told detectives he does not own any firearms, but is fascinated with mass shootings."

Wix was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood credits Wix's ex-girlfriend for alerting deputies about him.

"She did what we beg people in the community to do - see something, say something, and let us take it from there," Chitwood said.

Wix is charged with making threats to commit a mass shooting.