Suburban Chicago man sentenced in fentanyl-laced pill death

The Brief A St. Charles Township man was sentenced to 27 years in prison in a drug-induced homicide case. Prosecutors said he sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl that caused a 24-year-old man’s death. Authorities found additional fentanyl pills, cocaine and a loaded gun during his arrest.



A suburban Chicago man will spend decades in prison after admitting he sold fake pills laced with fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.

Eric R. Fabisiak, 26, of St. Charles Township, was sentenced to 27 years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide and armed violence.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said on June 17, 2025, Amun Ahmed of Bolingbrook was found unresponsive by a romantic partner at a home in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street in St. Charles. An autopsy determined he died from combined drug toxicity.

According to prosecutors, the 24-year-old had taken one of 15 pills he purchased from Fabisiak the night before. Fabisiak sold pills that appeared to be prescription oxycodone but were actually counterfeit and contained fentanyl. The pills were described as small, round and blue, stamped with "M" and "30" — sometimes called "blues."

Days later, investigators pulled over Fabisiak and took him into custody. A search of his vehicle turned up 72 similar pills that tested positive for fentanyl, along with 6.2 grams of cocaine, a scale, small plastic bags and a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 revolver with additional ammunition.

Eric R. Fabisiak

Fabisiak, who had a prior felony conviction, was not allowed to possess a firearm. He also admitted to selling the pills, knowing they contained fentanyl, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"Eric Fabisiak knowingly sold counterfeit pills that were disguised to look like legitimate prescription medication but in reality carried deadly consequences," Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement.

"His actions directly resulted in the tragic death of 24-year-old Amun Ahmed and put countless others in danger. The defendant’s actions showed a reckless disregard for human life. His possession of an illegal firearm adds to the danger he posed to the community. No sentence can undo the pain suffered by the victim’s family, but this outcome ensures that the defendant will pay the price for his actions and be kept off the streets."

What's next:

Fabisiak was given 12 years in prison for drug-induced homicide and must serve 75% of the sentence, and he was given 15 years for armed violence and must serve 50%. He received 1,753 days credit for time already served in jail.