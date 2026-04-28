Holiday Club in Uptown to close after more than three decades

The Brief Holiday Club will close May 17 after more than 30 years in Uptown. The location site is set to be developed into apartments. It's unknown when the apartment complex will begin construction.



The Uptown neighborhood bar Holiday Club will close next month after more than 30 years in business.

What we know:

The bar is located at 4000 N. Sheridan Road near Lake Shore Drive and the Sheridan Red Line stop, just north of Wrigley Field. It has been a longtime fixture in the neighborhood’s nightlife scene.

What they're saying:

In an Instagram post announcing the closure, the bar said, "Come see us before we go bye bye. Our last day is May 17th!"

The post quickly drew thousands of likes and messages of support, with longtime patrons reflecting on memories made at the neighborhood staple.

"The most magical place in Chicago," one user commented. "So many of my favorite memories are at Holiday Club."

What's next:

The owner said earlier this year the decision not to renew the lease was tied to redevelopment plans for the site.