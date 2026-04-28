Man charged in Chicago officer’s killing has separate case continued to June 2

The Brief Alphanso Talley, 27, is charged with multiple offenses, including murder, after allegedly fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew and critically wounding another officer at a hospital Saturday. Police say Talley was in custody for an earlier armed robbery, taken to the hospital after claiming he ingested narcotics, then pulled a hidden gun during a CT scan and opened fire before briefly escaping. Talley returned to court Tuesday on a separate matter for allegedly violating release conditions tied to prior carjacking and armed robbery charges; the wounded officer remains in critical condition.



A suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital on Saturday, and the critical wounding of another officer, returned to court Tuesday for a separate case.

After another delay Tuesday morning, a judge continued the case to June 2.

The backstory:

Alphanso Talley, 27, faces multiple charges stemming from Saturday’s shooting, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officer John Bartholomew, 38, was killed in the incident.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. at the hospital. Bartholomew and another officer — a 57-year-old, 21-year veteran who has not been identified — had Talley in custody in connection with an earlier armed robbery.

According to The Associated Press, Talley and another suspect robbed a Family Dollar store Saturday morning on West Lawrence Avenue, pistol-whipping a female employee and taking her wallet and keys.

Police tracked Talley using a GPS device attached to the stolen money and took him into custody, the AP reported. Talley told officers he had ingested narcotics and was taken to the hospital with the two officers.

While preparing for a CT scan, Talley removed his clothes and was covered with a blanket. Authorities said he reached under the blanket, produced a handgun and shot both officers.

He then fled through a window but was apprehended a short time later. The shooting forced a temporary closure of the hospital.

The wounded officer remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Back in court:

Talley appeared in court Monday for a detention hearing in relation to the deadly hospital shooting. His appearance Tuesday was tied to an alleged violation of release conditions in a separate case involving April carjacking and armed robbery charges, prosecutors said.

The hearing, originally scheduled for 9 a.m., was delayed until 12:30 p.m. because of a scheduling conflict.

The judge continued the case to June 2. No explanation was provided.

Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke said Tuesday afternoon that she has been "screaming" about electronic monitoring since taking office, calling the system broken.

"…I have been screaming about electronic monitoring. Electronic monitoring is not an alternative to detention. It does not keep people safe. When the state's attorney's office asks for detention, we ask for detention because we believe that person presents a danger to the public. If we're not asking for detention, I don't care if they are monitored or not. They can go about their lives and get ready for trial," O'Neill Burke said. "We established that he had four pending violent felonies and in spite of that, he was placed on electronic monitoring. Electronic monitoring system is broken. It does not work. It is not keeping people safe."

O’Neill Burke said Talley is being held pending his first court appearance Thursday on murder charges in connection with Officer Bartholomew’s shooting death. She said she expects he will be detained after that hearing.