Florida mom who uses OnlyFans files lawsuit against school district

A Florida mother with a risqué side hustle is putting some heat on her child's school.

Victoria Triece posts pictures on the subscription based "OnlyFans" website. She says she believes another parent sent her posts to the Orange County School Board around 18 months ago.

Since then, she says she's only been allowed to virtually volunteer for her youngest child's school.

In her lawsuit, she accuses the district of limiting her volunteer opportunities and passing around her pictures to board staff, administrators, and the media.

"I don't think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I'm in should be going through this, should be told what you do in your private life will affect you seeing your children in any realm at all. It's just a.. morally it's just wrong," Triece said.

The school district released the following statement: "The district does not comment on potential or pending litigation … and has not received the most recent complaint."