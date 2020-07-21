Florida senior citizen calls 911 when refrigerator breaks down; deputies deliver a new one

article

Down in South Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office received an unusual 911 call, that turned into an act of kindness among law enforcement officers.

Cheryl Jensen dialed 911 saying her refrigerator stopped working and she was worried her food will spoil. She told dispatchers she didn't have enough money to fix it.

Deputies were dispatched to Jensen's home, where they explained that the 911 call center is for emergencies only, however, after seeing how upset she was, they still wanted to do something to help.

Deputies made arrangements for Goodwill to donate a gently-used refrigerator, and had it delivered.



