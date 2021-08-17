Florida woman arrested after 'lewd' jail visit with inmate, authorities say

A Florida woman exposed her breasts and appeared to pleasure herself during a virtual visit with an inmate last week – ending up behind bars herself, authorities said.

Danielle Ferrero, 38, of Punta Gorda, spoke to the inmate in a video call at the Charlotte County Jail’s visitation center on Aug. 8, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Ferrero and the inmate "engaged in lewd sexual conversation" for about an hour before she began touching herself within the visitation building, according to the statement.

"At one point during the video session, Ferrero was rocking back and forth in her seat as a form of masturbation," the sheriff’s office said.

Ferrero was held in the Charlotte County Jail -- the same jail where the inmate she virtually visited was held. (Charlotte County Jail)

Ferrero also lifted her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate three separate times toward the end of the call, according to the statement.

Ferrero was arrested days later and charged with exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control.

She was held at the Charlotte County Jail and later released, according to online jail records.

