Fog, mix of sun and clouds expected Monday ahead of potential measurable snowfall this week

After some fairly rare December thunderstorms and hail Sunday night, we can expect a bit of patchy fog and drizzle early Monday.

However, it should clear by late morning.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon with a high near 50.

It's possible we may get our first measurable snow since the middle of March sometime this week.

A light mix of rain and snow is expected early Tuesday, which will eventually change to rain.

Little accumulation expected with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Colder air is coming later this week with the coldest of the season so far arriving this weekend.

Highs will only be in the upper 20s by Sunday.

More light snow is expected Friday night into New Year's Day, which will mix with rain at times.

Another round of light snow is expected Sunday.