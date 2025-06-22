Following Iran strike, Pritzker says he's looking out for threats to Ilinois

The Brief In a post on X, JB Pritzker said at his request, federal authorities, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are on the lookout for any threats to Illinois. Pritzker also said on X that there are no threats to Illinois on Saturday.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is being kept informed on threats that could affect Illinois, a day after U.S. military struck three sites in Iran.

What we know:

In a post on X, JB Pritzker said at his request, federal authorities, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are on the lookout for any threats to Illinois.

"At my request, federal authorities, @ILStatePolice, and local law enforcement have kept me updated on any potential physical and cyber threats to the homeland that could affect Illinois.

We will remain vigilant and publicly communicate if there are related incidents or concerns."

On Saturday, after news that the U.S. had struck Iran, Pritzker also said on X that there are no threats to Illinois at the moment.

"Following the escalation in Iran, I’m keeping a close eye in consultation with federal authorities and

@ILStatePolice.

There are no known threats to our state at this time.

I’ll continue to receive briefings as we remain vigilant to ensure the safety of Illinoisans."

Earlier this month, Pritzker spent over eight hours testifying before the House Oversight Committee over the state of Illinois' sanctuary policies. He criticized Republicans for focusing on partisan attacks instead of immigration reform.

Shortly after the hearing, President Donald Trump blasted Pritzker, calling him "probably the worst in the country."

The backstory:

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday local time, directly joining Israel’s war aimed at decapitating the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

President Donald Trump was the first to disclose the strikes.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.