Food delivery driver fatally shot on Near West Side

A man was shot dead while delivering food Monday night on the Near West Side.

The 57-year-old was sitting in his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone approached on foot and opened fire, police said.

The delivery driver was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

Police said it is unclear whether the shooting was a robbery or carjacking attempt.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.