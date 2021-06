A food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the 45-year-old was delivering food in the 4300 block of West Cortez Street, when he was approached by two males who pulled out a gun and demanded his money, Chicago police said.

The man complied, and the pair ran, police said. No one was injured.

Area Four detectives are investigating.