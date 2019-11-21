Food delivery driver shot in chest in West Garfield Park

A delivery driver was shot in the chest Thursday after he dropped off food in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 45-year-old man was driving in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street about 11:30 a.m. when a gunman got out of a gray car and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, who had just made a delivery on that block, was struck in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate.