Food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Austin

Chicago police are warning residents of a person robbing food delivery drivers in Austin on the West Side.

In each incident someone ordered food to be delivered to an address and when the driver arrived with the food he pulled out a gun and demanded cash and their phone, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 8:50 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 1700 block of North Nagle Avenue;

About 3:50 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 1600 block of North Merrimac Avenue; and

About 11:15 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1600 block of North Monitor Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.