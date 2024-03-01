Food worker at Lake Forest HS fired for giving phone number to student

A food service employee at Lake Forest High School was fired after giving their phone number to a student.

The incident happened last week. Superintendent Matthew Montgomery sent out a letter to school families on Friday about the situation.

On Feb. 21, school administrators were notified of the incident and reviewed security footage.

The video showed the worker passing a note to the student with a phone number on it, according to school officials.

The worker was fired and escorted off of school grounds within an hour. Their identity has not been released.

School officials say the employee was contracted through an employment agency.

"We are working with the employment agency to ensure the expectations of staff conduct and student interactions are reviewed at regular intervals following initial orientation to ensure ongoing compliance with our standards. Any incident, such as what was reported, will not be tolerated," the superintendent's letter reads.

School administrators also filed a complaint about the employee's misconduct with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.