Ford City Mall closes for good, leaving neighbors with memories and questions

The Brief Ford City Mall closed permanently Monday after a judge ordered it shut down over safety concerns. Some residents want the property redeveloped, while others oppose plans for warehouses. Many longtime shoppers and former workers say they will miss the mall.



Chicago residents gathered outside Ford City Mall in West Lawn on Monday to say goodbye to a shopping center that had served the community for decades.

What we know:

Ford City Mall officially closed Monday at noon after a Cook County judge ruled last month that the property must shut down because a defective fire system put tenants and visitors at risk.

The city of Chicago had filed an emergency motion to close the mall, and some elected officials described the property as a "death trap."

The future of the 100-acre property remains uncertain.

One proposal would replace much of the mall site with four industrial buildings totaling about 913,000 square feet. The project would include nearly 1,000 parking spaces and more than 90 loading docks. Supporters say the development could bring hundreds of jobs and new tax revenue to the area.

But many residents are pushing back.

What they're saying:

Cheryl Hernandez, who used to work at the Gap store at Ford City, said she would rather see a project that honors the site's history.

"In this community, what I think most of us are wanting to see, if they cannot reopen Ford City, is something beautiful and memorable compared to their history of the Tucker cars and possibly even the tunnels that go all the way to Midway Airport," Hernandez said. "And you know, just keep the grandeur of what Ford City was to us."

She said many neighbors oppose the warehouse proposal because they worry it could lower property values.

"We're not in favor of [a] warehouse district here," Hernandez said, adding it "would be like an eyesore."

Residents have signed a petition protesting the industrial redevelopment plan, while others voiced frustrations with the shutdown.

Robert Sanchez said Ford City was the closest mall to many South Side residents.

"It's a shame," said Sanchez. "Now you gotta go even further to another mall or store to shop and this is pretty convenient."

Gino Yofon said he has been shopping at Ford City since he was a child.

"I kind of like this mall, why close it down?" he asked.

Ford City Mall has long been a major shopping destination on Chicago's Southwest Side. In recent years, however, the property has been the scene of shootings and street takeovers, leading to increased police patrols in the area.

What's next:

While the mall itself is now closed, the AMC 14 movie theater across the street will remain open.