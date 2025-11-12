Ford Heights man arrested after fleeing police with open alcohol, stolen gun

The Brief On Oct. 30, Kyri Johnson, 30, was seen in Ford Heights drinking from open containers of Hennessy and a canned vodka cocktail before fleeing from officers. Johnson was arrested nearby; officers found a loaded, stolen firearm and discovered he is a convicted felon with an active drug case. He appeared in court on Oct. 31 for an initial hearing; his next court date has not yet been announced.



A man was charged with a weapons violation after being seen with two open alcoholic beverages last month in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Kyri Johnson, 30, of Ford Heights, was crossing the street at Woodland Avenue and 13th Place around 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 while sipping from a bottle of Hennessy and a canned vodka cocktail. When officers pulled up to Johnson, he ran away, dropping the beverages and clutching his pants.

Johnson was arrested in the 1400 block of East 13th Street. Officers recovered a loaded firearm. An investigation revealed Johnson was a convicted felon, and the gun had been stolen from Bargersville, Ind.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kyri Johnson (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Johnson also has an active criminal drug case. He appeared in court for his initial hearing on Oct. 31.

What we don't know:

His next court date has yet to be announced.