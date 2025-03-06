Ford Heights man caught with drugs, cash, and loaded gun in narcotics raid: sheriff
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Ford Heights man was busted with drugs, cash, and a loaded gun after investigators raided his home during a narcotics sting, authorities said.
Narcotics Investigation Arrest
What we know:
Anthony Wade, 34, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue as police executed a search warrant, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
During the search, investigators recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun, a bag containing cash, and several suspected drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), authorities said.
Wade did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license, officials said.
What's next:
Wade was charged with:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Manufacturing/delivering 1-15 grams of crack cocaine
- Possession of a controlled substance
Further details on the case have not been released.