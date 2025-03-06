Ford Heights man caught with drugs, cash, and loaded gun in narcotics raid: sheriff

The Brief Drug bust arrest : Anthony Wade, 34, was arrested at a Greenwood Avenue residence during a narcotics sting, authorities said. Seized items : Investigators recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun, cash, and suspected drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, and PCP. Charges filed : Wade faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and drug manufacturing/delivery.



A Ford Heights man was busted with drugs, cash, and a loaded gun after investigators raided his home during a narcotics sting, authorities said.

Narcotics Investigation Arrest

What we know:

Anthony Wade, 34, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue as police executed a search warrant, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Anthony Wade, 34, was arrested at a Greenwood Avenue residence during a narcotics sting, authorities said. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

During the search, investigators recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun, a bag containing cash, and several suspected drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), authorities said.

Wade did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license, officials said.

What's next:

Wade was charged with:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Manufacturing/delivering 1-15 grams of crack cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance

Further details on the case have not been released.