Ford Heights man charged with arson in vacant home fire

The Brief A 41-year-old Ford Heights man was charged with arson after a vacant house fire last week. Investigators said security footage and the smell of smoke on his clothes tied him to the blaze. He was ordered held in Cook County Jail after a court hearing.



A Ford Heights man has been charged with arson after investigators said he set fire to a vacant home in the south suburb last week.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police said officers on patrol spotted a house on fire around 1 a.m. last Tuesday in the 1300 block of Ellis Avenue.

Officers found 41-year-old Timothy Viverette nearby. His clothing smelled of smoke, authorities said, and security video showed him close to the home at the time the fire began.

Timothy Viverette | CCSO

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Viverette with Class 2 felony arson later that day.

What's next:

Viverette appeared in court last Wednesday in Markham, where a judge ordered him held in Cook County Jail.