Ford Heights man charged with arson in vacant home fire
COOK COUNTY - A Ford Heights man has been charged with arson after investigators said he set fire to a vacant home in the south suburb last week.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s Police said officers on patrol spotted a house on fire around 1 a.m. last Tuesday in the 1300 block of Ellis Avenue.
Officers found 41-year-old Timothy Viverette nearby. His clothing smelled of smoke, authorities said, and security video showed him close to the home at the time the fire began.
Timothy Viverette | CCSO
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Viverette with Class 2 felony arson later that day.
What's next:
Viverette appeared in court last Wednesday in Markham, where a judge ordered him held in Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.