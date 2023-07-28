Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Mchenry County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 2:15 AM CDT, DuPage County, Kane County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, DeKalb County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 9:55 PM CDT until FRI 10:45 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Kane County, Mchenry County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 7:31 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:41 PM CDT until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Mchenry County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 9:04 PM CDT until SAT 1:30 AM CDT, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:47 PM CDT until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Cook County, Kane County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:36 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County

Ford Heights mass shooting: Woman killed, 4 others wounded at gathering

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Ford Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

COOK COUNTY - A mass shooting in Ford Heights Friday night left one person dead and four others wounded.

Around 7:15 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to reports of a shooting at a gathering in the 1400 block of Senator Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer, Indiana, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Three other women and one man were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.