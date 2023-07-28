Ford Heights mass shooting: Woman killed, 4 others wounded at gathering

A mass shooting in Ford Heights Friday night left one person dead and four others wounded.

Around 7:15 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to reports of a shooting at a gathering in the 1400 block of Senator Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer, Indiana, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Three other women and one man were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.