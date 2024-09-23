Ford Heights mayor found guilty of embezzling village funds

A suburban mayor was found guilty Monday of theft and official misconduct.

A Cook County judge found Ford Heights Mayor Charles Griffin guilty of one count of theft or unauthorized control of government property exceeding $10,000 but less than $100,000, as well as two counts of official misconduct.

The charges stem from allegations that Griffin embezzled funds from the village. He was initially accused of stealing $150,000 when he was charged back in 2018.

The evidence presented in court revealed that Griffin misappropriated over $10,000 from village resources.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24 for post-trial motions and potential sentencing.