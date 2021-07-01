Ford to shut down Chicago plant due to chip shortage

Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant will be idle as the company deals with the auto industry chip shortage for most of July.

On Wednesday, the company announced that the plant on South Torrence Avenue would be down for four weeks starting Monday, according to spokeswoman Kelli Felker. The plant will run two shifts the week of Aug. 2.

Nearly 6,000 employees at the Chicago plant will be out of work during the shutdown. However, during the shutdown, those who are members of the United Auto Workers receive 75% to 80% of total pay in addition to state unemployment benefits.

Also, Ford will shut down or trim schedules at seven other manufacturing sites in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this story.