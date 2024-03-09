Forest Glen shooting: Man seriously injured, suspect on the run

A drive-by shooting in Forest Glen left one man in serious condition. Now, Chicago police are searching for the suspect responsible.

Officers were called at 1:12 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of N La Crosse Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was on the street when a suspect in a vehicle approached him and fired gunshots, police say.

The man was shot in the chest and taken by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

At last check, he was in serious condition.

The suspect is still on the run and the investigation continues.