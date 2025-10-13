ICE detained US citizens in Chicago area cemetery, officials say

The Brief Forest Park officials are warning of ICE activity in the western suburb. Mayor Rory E. Hoskins provided a video of agents demanding to be let into a cemetery to arrest two migrants. Cemetery workers said the agents used pepper spray, body slammed them, and cuffed them for hours.



The mayor of Forest Park says there is a surge of ICE activity in the village.

He wants his west suburban community to know that ICE agents assaulted and detained American citizens on private property last week.

What we know:

Forest Park Mayor Rory E. Hoskins provided cell phone video showing federal agents demanding to be let into Concordia Cemetery, and the vapor of chemicals deployed on four cemetery workers.

One of the workers told Fox 32 they heard a man in distress in the Des Plaines River on October 7.

When they looked into it, federal agents demanded access to the locked cemetery. The agents were told it was private property.

The agents cut the lock on the gate and, according to the workers, deployed pepper spray, body slammed, and cuffed them for five hours.

"What happened to me and my co-workers was alarming and it reminded me of how important it is we all uphold the constitution," said Darren Eichler, one of the workers.

Hoskins met with the men about their experience.

"It’s an indication of poor training or just bad intentions on the part of ICE," the mayor said.

What they're saying:

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that agents were trying to rescue the two men from the nearby Des Plaines River.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the statement:

"Despite the agitation and lack of help from local government, ICE successfully arrested both illegal aliens, including Martin Martinez Guereca, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of assault in 2004, and Jaime Arturo Martinez Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with previous arrests for drug possession and driving under the influence. The four U.S. citizens who obstructed law enforcement from the rescue operation were arrested."

Also on Monday, DHS said in a post on X that its so-called Operation Midway Blitz has resulted in the arrests of more than 1,500 people in the Chicago area.

The four workers are still unsure of the allegations.

"These are not public figures," Hoskins said. "These are private men who work in a cemetery. They suffered a very traumatic incident, detained for hours at a time, maced, dehumanized, taunted and here they are back in our community, and we want to make sure they feel protected."

Three workers were released from a facility in Lombard.

The hospitalized worker was treated and released from an area hospital.

They are considering legal action.