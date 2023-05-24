Cook County man charged with sexually assaulting his young children

A Forest Park man was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his two young daughters.

According to police, 32-year-old Anthony J. Meza sexually assaulted his children on separate occasions at their grandparents' house in Des Plaines.

The crimes occurred between March and September 2022, police said. The victims are a 9-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl.

Anthony J. Meza | Des Plaines Police Department

Meza faces two felony counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two felony counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Police say due to the sensitive nature of the case, further details would not be released.