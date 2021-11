A federal judge has ordered former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to report to prison.

Nearly one year ago, Vrdolyak was convicted of taking millions of dollars from the state's tobacco settlement.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but was able to stay home over COVID-19 concerns.

The 83-year-old has until Nov. 30 to report to a federal medical facility in Rochester, Minnesota.

