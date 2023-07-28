Former Aurora choir teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student

A former Aurora high school choir teacher was sentenced to nine years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a student in 2019, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Bramstedt, 43, of west suburban Oswego, pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal sexual assault for having inappropriate sexual contact with a female student at Metea Valley High School, the office said.

An investigation by the DuPage County Children’s Center found that the inappropriate behavior with the then 17-year-old girl began in February 2019 and continued through June of that year at multiple locations within the school, according to the office.

Bramstedt was taken into custody on Apr. 8, 2022 after the victim reported the abuse to authorities. He was released three days later after posting $50,000 bond.

"Teachers are role models who students look up to and in whom parents place a great amount of trust," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Mr. Bramstedt abused this position of trust and authority in the worst possible way."

He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, the office said.