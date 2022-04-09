Former Metea Valley High School choir teacher Nathan Bramstedt charged with sexual abuse of a student

article

Former Metea Valley High School choir teacher Nathan Bramstedt has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student multiple times at the high school in Aurora.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said that Bramstedt started sexually assaulting the female victim in February 2019 and continued through June 2019. The alleged abuse was reported last year.

Bramstedt, 42 of Oswego, was taken into custody on Friday. He is charged with nine counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted on all counts, he could face a minimum of 36 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be back in court on May 2.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS