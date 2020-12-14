Former Aurora man found guilty of threatening to kill Kane County judge

article

A former Aurora resident was found guilty of making threats on social media to kill a Kane County judge.

James L. Warren, 48, was charged in 2018 with posting the threats on Facebook while the judge presided over a family court case involving Warren, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors also argued that Warren posted threatening comments on Facebook on June 28, 2018, and July 24, 2018.

Warren faces probation or a sentence between 2 and 5 years in prison after being found guilty of threatening a public official, prosecutors said.

Warren, who remains free on $2,000 bail, is expected to be sentenced March 5, 2021.