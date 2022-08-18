Former Bears RB Matt Forte hosting backpack giveaway in Chicago this weekend

A former Chicago Bear is hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway this weekend.

Matt Forte's "What's Your Forte? Foundation" is having a "Back-to-School Drip Academy." They're giving away backpacks and having other activities like bounce houses and art projects.

The retired Bear spoke with FOX 32 Chicago about the vision for his foundation.

"That's the major goal, is to really love on people and transform people from the inside out, but then uplift the family unit because that's the heart of the community," Forte said.

Drip Academy will happen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church on 36th and Wentworth, right across from the White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field.

No registration is necessary.