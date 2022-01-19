Former Bears star Dan Hampton won't serve time following DUI arrest

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton will not serve any prison time for a drunk driving arrest.

According to police, Hampton's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he was pulled over by an officer in Winfield, Indiana on Nov. 20. He also had an open jug of wine in his truck at the time of the arrest, police said.

According to the Post-Tribune, the Hall of Famer is being given a year probation and other conditions after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving charge.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Hampton, who lives in Winfield, was a defensive lineman with the Chicago Bears from 1979 to 1990 and was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1985. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2002.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.