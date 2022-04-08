Former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis charged with bribery

Powerful former Ald. Danny Solis has been charged with bribery.

Federal prosecutors say Solis agreed to take campaign contributions in 2015 in exchange for amendments to a zoning ordinance.

He chaired the council's zoning committee for years.

Solis has been a key player in the feds widespread corruption probe in Illinois.

He cooperated with investigators for three years, and recorded his conversations with many politicians — including former house speaker Mike Madigan.