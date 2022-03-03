Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak denied early prison release

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak won't be getting out of prison early.

Vrdolyak's attorneys filed for early release in January, citing the 84-year-old’s deteriorating health and increased risk of COVID-19.

But on Thursday, the judge denied that bid, saying Vrdolyak already got a sentencing break due to his age.

The former alderman has served about 20 percent of an 18-month sentence for tax evasion. He and an associate reaped millions of dollars from Illinois’ massive settlement with tobacco companies in the 1990s.

Prosecutors had previously said Vrdolyak "received in excess of $10 million in fees" from the tobacco settlement, the Sun-Times reported. They also once told a judge that Vrdolyak "has a guaranteed income stream of $260,000 per year … until 2023 from tobacco-related litigation."

The prison that Vrdolyak stays in is located in Rochester, Minnesota. It does have a medical facility.