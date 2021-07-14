Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen listing home on Airbnb

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen wants you to have a cool crib to watch the Tokyo Olympics in, so he is offering up his own home.

Pippen is listing his Chicago area home on Airbnb. It has an indoor basketball court, movie theater, sauna and some of Pippen’s own Olympics gear.

One of the bedrooms even overlooks the basketball court.

If you are not feeling the Olympics, there is also a piano you can play.

What is shocking is the price. Pippen is offering up his home for just $92 a night on August 2, 4 and 6.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon.

