Former Chicago gynecologist faces hundreds of abuse allegations, calls for reopened investigation

Many are calling to reopen an investigation into a local doctor who is facing hundreds of allegations of patient abuse.

Legal teams behind some of the alleged victims spoke out Wednesday during a press conference.

The group of attorneys is now calling on State's Attorney Kim Foxx and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate hundreds of claims of sexual abuse at the hands of former Chicago gynecologist Fabio Ortega.

Ericka Matos says she was abused after confiding in Ortega and says she trusted him.

Now, she's one of 300 women to file suit against him. Some of the complaints against the now 77-year-old date back to the 1980s.

In 2021, he was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two patients during exams and only spent one year in prison before being released.

Attorneys said there are now more than 500 patients at area hospitals, all claiming to be sexually abused by Ortega.

"I'm not afraid anymore. That makes me angry. I'm gonna speak for me and for all of the ladies that went to the same thing with him. We're looking for justice. I want to see Fabio Ortega face to face, to tell me why he did it," one victim said.

Northshore University Health System, Northshore Medical Group and Swedish Covenant Hospital were acquired by Endeavor Health, who said, "We remain committed to reviewing individual claims and engaging in a process that allows for meaningful response to each individual impacts to reach a supportive resolution."