Former Chicago police officer to pitch product to Walmart

A former Chicago police officer is getting the chance to sell his product in the nations biggest retailer, Walmart.

Jim Mullen was shot in the line of duty 25-years-ago and left paralyzed from the neck down. But when life gave him lemons, Mullen surprised everyone by making applesauce.

Using his moms recipe, he created Mullen's Applesauce, that he says is the best on the planet.

"I truly believe that I make the best product on the market today," Mullen said. "I refer to it as the planet's greatest apples."

It’s sold in many stores in the Midwest, but Walmart is the next big frontier. This week Mullen was shocked to learn he’ll get the chance to pitch his applesauce at Walmart’s annual Open Call event where they pick new products.

"They're the largest retailer in the world and I mean it could be like winning the lottery. Getting your products into a national chain like that, it's everybody's dream," Mullen said.

Mullen says he really misses being a police officer but is thankful for this second act in life.

He donates some of the profits from the applesauce back to police organizations that have helped him these past 25 years.