Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy named interim police chief of Willow Springs

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy has been named the interim police chief of suburban Willow Springs.

The village confirmed this information to FOX 32 Wednesday afternoon.

A press conference will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. to provide more information.

McCarthy spent decades with the New York Police Department, including a stint as the NYPD's chief of crime control strategies, which oversaw the city’s crime trends.

He was at the helm of the Chicago Police Department from 2011 to 2015.

This is a developing story.

Fox News contributed to this story.