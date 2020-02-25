Former Chicago resident charged with murder in 2016 Sycamore double-homicide

article

A former Chicago resident has been charged in a 2016 double-homicide in Sycamore, in DeKalb County.

Johnathan D. Hurst, 51, was arrested Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Patricia Wilson, 85, and her 64-year-old son Robert J. Wilson, the DeKalb County sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Investigators were able to tie Hurst to the crime after recovering DNA from the scene, and using cellphone records to who he was in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Patricia and Robert Willson were found beaten to death Aug. 15, 2016 in their home in the 16000 block of Old State Road in Sycamore, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Robert and Patricia Wilson

Their car was stolen from their home at the time, but was recovered days later near the Lincoln Park Zoo on Chicago’s North Side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hurst is expected to be extradited to Kane County.