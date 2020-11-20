Former Chicago State professor indicted on charges of embezzling over $650k from student group

A former professor at Chicago State University has been indicted on federal charges that she embezzled more than $650,000 from a student group dedicated to improving representation for people of color in the pharmaceutical industry.

Carmita Coleman, 49, allegedly embezzled $651,272 from the student group between 2011 and 2016, when she served as the group’s executive director. She was a professor and interim dean at the Chicago State University College of Pharmacy, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

Coleman withdrew cash and issued checks in the group’s name “for her and her family’s personal benefit,” and then submitted “false and misleading reports” to cover up the embezzlement, prosecutors said.

The indictment also alleges Coleman intentionally delayed her successor as executive director from accessing the group’s bank accounts so she could continue to spend its money.

Coleman, of Frankfort, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, each one punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. Her arraignment has not been scheduled.

The Chicago State University College of Pharmacy declined to comment on the indictment, but noted Coleman has not been employed by the university for over a year and a half.