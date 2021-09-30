Former Cook County judge offers free legal services to help ease trial backlog

The clock is ticking for people involved in court cases to go to trial because of one COVID delay after another.

Beginning Friday, the Supreme Court is reinstating the Speedy Trial Act, which is the right to have a fast and fair trial.

Former Cook County Judge Pat O'Brien spoke out against that idea on Thursday, offering volunteer legal services to help take the load off prosecutors.

"In reality we're talking about felony charges, which among others would include stalking, aggravated battery, possession of a gun by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon," O'Brien said. "Presently in the Cook County system, there are 9,000 defendants with pending gun cases."

Kim Foxx's office said it has been working to resolve cases ahead of the reinstatement and that it's "prioritizing cases of violence and resolving cases on the interest of justice."

There are 33,000 cases currently pending in Cook County.