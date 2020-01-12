Former CSU CFO named new director of Illinois Board of Higher Ed

A former Chicago State University chief financial officer has been named the new executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Officials say Ginger Ostro has been named to the post.

The board says she's charged with leading the agency as it intensifies its focus on improving college attainment and closing achievement gaps.

Ostro also served as the deputy executive director at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and worked in the office of budget planning at Governors State University.

The board also named Stephanie Bernoteit as deputy executive director.