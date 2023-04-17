Former Cubs pitcher among Illinoisans competing in Boston Marathon

About 700 Illinois runners took part in Monday’s Boston Marathon, ranging in age from 19 to 71.

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster was also a marathon entrant.

Ten years ago, Dempster was playing for the Red Sox when the Boston Marathon bombing occurred, killing three people and injuring hundreds of others.

Dempster says he returned to the city this year in honor of a Boston University student who was killed in the attack.

This was the 127th Boston Marathon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Defending marathon champion Evans Chebet, of Kenya, won the men’s division, and completing the Kenyan sweep was Hellen Obiri who won the women's division.

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, won the men’s wheelchair division.

Susannah Scaroni of Urbana, Illinois, overcame equipment issues to win the women's wheelchair division with an unofficial time of 1 hour, 41 minutes and 45 seconds.

This was her first Boston win.