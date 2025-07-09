Former DuPage County corrections deputy found guilty of sexually abusing inmate: state's attorney

The Brief Former DuPage County deputy Ricardo Hardy was found guilty of sexually abusing a female inmate while working at the jail; he faces 10 felony counts. Prosecutors say Hardy engaged in sexual acts with the inmate in her cell and a shower area, and added $300 to her commissary account. Hardy was fired in May 2023 and will return to court Aug. 14 for post-trial motions and a pre-sentence report.



A former DuPage County corrections deputy has been convicted of having sexual contact with a female inmate while working at the county jail, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Ricardo Hardy, 45, of Elgin, was found guilty of five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct — all Class 3 felonies — following a bench trial last month. A judge delivered the verdict Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hardy engaged in sexual acts with a female inmate on at least two occasions between March 13 and April 26, 2023.

The alleged contact occurred inside the inmate’s cell and in a shower or bathroom area. Prosecutors said Hardy also deposited $300 into the inmate’s commissary account.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on May 10, 2023, after receiving a tip about Hardy’s conduct. He was fired from his position on May 15, 2023, and appeared in bond court the next day, where a judge set bond at $300,000 with 10% to apply. Hardy posted the required $30,000 and was released that same day.

Formal charges were approved on May 15, 2025, and Hardy was taken into custody from his home.

What they're saying:

"As a deputy sheriff assigned to corrections, Mr. Hardy clearly held a position of authority over his victim," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "He then used his position as a corrections officer to engage in sexual activities with an inmate. His actions are nothing short of a complete abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust placed in him not only by the Sheriff’s Office but also the residents of DuPage County. I emphasize however, that Mr. Hardy’s actions are not an indictment of the outstanding work and dedication of the Sheriff’s Office’s Corrections Bureau employees. They have an incredibly difficult job, and they perform their duties admirably day in and day out."

What's next:

Hardy is scheduled to return to court Aug. 14 for post-trial motions and the return of the pre-sentence report.