Former foster parent accused of sexually abusing 4 siblings

A former foster parent is accused of sexually abusing four siblings in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Johnny Lee Summers, 55, allegedly molested and abused four siblings who he and his wife were fostering. The GBI was made aware of the allegations last December.

June 12, 2020 - Johnny Lee Summers (Horry County, SC Sheriff's Office)

The couple was fostering the children, who range in ages 8- to 16-years-old, in their Chattahoochee Hills home. Investigators said the four siblings lived with the Summers family for about four years.

The GBI announced Summers was arrested Friday on a number of charges by the North Myrtle Beach, South Caroline Department of Public Safety.

Mr. Summers is now facing a number of charges, including two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of aggravated child molestation, three felony counts of child molestation, two felony counts of cruelty to children, one felony count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, two misdemeanor counts for battery family violence, and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Summers is awaiting extradition. The GBI said additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the GBI at 770-388-5019.