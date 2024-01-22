Cook County man allegedly exposed himself to 2 minors while working at Glenview Park Center

article

A Cook County man is accused of exposing himself to two minors while working at the Glenview Park Center this month.

Zachary Cortes, 24, of Des Plaines, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of disorderly conduct.

On Jan. 6, a parent reported that the previous day, an unknown offender exposed himself to their minor child while working at the Glenview Park Center.

On Jan. 20, while attempting to identify the offender, police responded to a call from a Glenview Park District employee who said that Cortes exposed himself to their minor child while working as a lifeguard at the Glenview Park Center.

At that time, Cortes was taken into custody.

As the investigation unfolded, police determined that Cortes was also the suspect in the previous incident on Jan. 5.

Police said Cortes is no longer an employee at the Glenview Park District.

His next court date is scheduled for March 13.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.