Former Illinois Gaming Board agent to reimburse taxpayers after filing false police report

A former agent with the Illinois Gaming Board has been found guilty of disorderly conduct, and will have to reimburse taxpayers for filing a false police report after an incident involving his state-owned vehicle.

Christopher Peterson, 50, of Chicago was sentenced Tuesday to serve two years of probation and will have to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution to the state of Illinois.

Peterson will also have to complete 60 hours of community service.

According to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Peterson told his supervisor on Jan. 2, 2020 that his state-issued vehicle had been struck while parked on the street near his home, and filed a report with the Chicago Police Department.

Peterson prepared a memorandum detailing the vehicle damage, and Illinois State Police investigators questioned him after noting that the evidence conflicted with Peterson's story.

Peterson then amended his statement, and presented a revised memo on Jan.7, that stated his wife had taken the vehicle without his knowledge and struck a median on Dec. 31, 2019 on Interstate 190 near Rosemont.

After being presented with additional evidence, Raoul said Peterson admitted to taking the vehicle and striking the median, then submitting false documents to cover up the incident.

"Mr. Peterson violated his responsibility to serve the residents of Illinois with integrity when he misused his state-issued vehicle and then attempted to cover-up an accident," Raoul said. "Taxpayers should not be left with the bill when individuals attempt to abuse their positions for personal benefit and to avoid accountability for wrongdoing."