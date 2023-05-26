Former Joliet Park District employee accused of misusing credit card

article

The former Director of Finance at the Joliet Park District is accused of making unauthorized purchases with the park district's credit card.

Matthew Pehle, 43, was arrested for continuing financial crimes enterprise.

On Jan. 12, 2021, officers responded to the Joliet Park District for a report of theft.

Park district officials told officers that between April 2013 and December 2019, Pehle allegedly executed multiple unauthorized purchases using a credit card that belonged to the Joliet Park District.

The purchases were not related to park district business, officials said.

The alleged purchases were made while Pehle held the position of the Director of Finance for the Joliet Park District.

Following an investigation, Pehle was indicted on May 3.

He was taken into custody without incident Thursday. He was released after posting a $10,000 cash bond.